Ghana: Nalerigu College of Nursing, Midwifery Students Under Investigation for Breaches

The management of Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery has launched investigation into some trainee students captured in a viral video on their knees begging former President John Mahama for breaching the students' code of conduct.

However, management stated the incident happened outside campus while some of the students seen in the video are not known.

The video captures scenes from the former president's Thank You tour of the North East Region.

Aside kneeling to apologise to the former president, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not voting for him in 2016, the nursing trainees are seen with placards pledging support for him.

They are also heard rejecting the monthly allowances restored by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a statement issued on Saturday, management indicated that "these students were transported there without the knowledge and approval of the management have benefited fully from the students trainee allowance, following its restoration by the government and some of the individuals in the nursing trainee uniform are not known to be students of the institution".

It said management has dissociated from the action of the trainee nurses and insisted that they will be brought to book and also condemn in no uncertain terms, any machinations or manipulations targeted at students of the institution with the aim at making political capital.

The statement said the College, like any public nursing training institution in the country full supports all government policies and programmes.

Relatedly, the Centre for Ethical Governance (CEG-GH) reacting in a statement to the management of the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Nalerigu, said ostensibly, it was an open and genuine concern expressed by the trainee nurses against what they alleged as gross mismanagement, daily corruption, nepotism and insensitivity.

It said under no circumstances would the centre allow the students to be intimidated and violate their constitutional rights and reminded there were no two types of rights for students in Nursing and Midwifery training institutions in the country.

The statement called on the management of the college to immediately withdraw the press release since they had no right over the conscience and freedom of expression of the nurses and urged them not to take any disciplinary action against the students since, any such action would be a complete violation of Article 21 of the 1992 Constitution.