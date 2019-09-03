Ghana: Torgah Crowned PGA Gold Fields Accra Pros Event Champion

2 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vincent Torgah produced a total score of 206 points to emerge winner of the 2019 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Gold Fields Accra golf tournament played at the Tema Country Golf Club.

He defeated a competitive field of top and seasoned golfers in the three-day championship to win the Professional Category of the event.

With a total of 68 points on Thursday when the competition started, Torgah recorded 70 points on Friday before crowning it on Saturday with 68 points, totaling 206 to win ahead of second placed Emos Korblah who recorded 209 points across the three days and Francis Torgah in third with 210 points across the three days.

For his reward, he took home a cash prize of Gh¢6,000.00 but golfers that placed in the top 18 all received attractive cash prizes

Second placed Korblah recorded 68 points on day one, 71 on day two and 70 on the third day to total 209 while Torgah (Francis) had 67, 73 and 70 on the three days.

Lucky Ayisah, 213 points; Kojo Barnni, 213 points; Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, 216; Philip Paitey, 217 points; Peter Amenyo, 217 points; Anthony Gbenyor, 219 points and John Mawuli, 219 points occupied the seventh to 10th positions respectively.

Another veteran, Victor Brave Mensah won the seniors professionals event which also had attractive prizes just like the amateur events.

