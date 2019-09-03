Ghana: New Winner Emerges for Homowo Cowbell Cycling

Sixteen-year-old cyclist,,Allotey Alexander was the toast of fans at the second stage of the Homowo edition of the Cowbell Cycling competition on Saturday at Prampram after beating over 60 cyclists to emerge the winner.

Though it was yet another photo finish with the time of 2.14:10 seconds, the young cyclist managed to get his wheels ahead of his close contenders to walk away with the first position.

He dethroned the first stage winner, Frank Akuffo who placed 10th to book a place in the finals as the man to beat.

Allotey took home 10 boxes of Cowbell products and beamed with confidence ahead of the final stage of the competition slated for Teshie on Saturday.

He was followed by Victor Cudjoe who was explosive on the day to place second to receive eight boxes of Cowbell products while Razak Umar followed in third position.

It was a very difficult 81km criteria race of 21 lapses with an average speed of 36.63km/hr within the Prampram township and was keenly contested by cyclists from the Greater Accra region and beyond.

The first 20 cyclists received products for their efforts while the cash prizes are reserved for the final stage in Teshie.

Speaking after the event, the winner, Allotey said he was pleased to come ahead of very experienced cyclists who participated in the race.

"I had a wonderful preparation and thankfully I started the race well and kept my composure till the end, "he stated.

He said, just like other cyclists, he was looking forward to a tougher competition at the grand finale but would prepare to make an impact and possibly win the ultimate.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Joseph Ashong was full of praises for the cyclists for the standard of professionalism displayed on the day.

"We had a very smooth event and everyone especially the cyclists were disciplined. That sends a good message as far as the development of the sport is concerned, "he stated.

He said, the outfit would be looking forward to the same level of professionalism going into the finals at Teshie.

On his part, Eugene Tsawe, a representative of the Paramount Chief of Prampram, commended Cowbell for coming on board to support in the celebration of their Homowo festival. He said, more of such competitions should be organized to engage the youth in the area and also develop cycling to greater heights.