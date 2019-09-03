Ghana: HIPO Vacation Camp Ends

The maiden edition of Higher Purpose (HIPO) Vacation Camp has ended with a call on parents to nurture the talents of their wards to secure their future.

More than 40 students from selected schools across the country participated in the three-day event which saw participants engaging in activities including mini sports and indoor games, arts and robotic exercises, dinner jams, and excursions to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kakum National Park and touring of the Greater Accra Region.

They were also schooled on nanotechnology, block chain technology and underwent counselling and critical thinking sessions, among others.

It was organised by East View International School and B-Weh Limited, a hospitality and educational firm at the Green Effect Garden (GEG) at CP, Kasoa.

The Chief Coordinator for HIPO 2019, Mr Charles Bandari, in his address said it was very important for parents to ensure their wards were actively engaged in activities that would help develop their minds.

He said practical knowledge was very important especially when it comes to understanding how things actually worked, adding that there were lots of things that one could only learn through "doing and experiencing".

Gaining theoretical knowledge, he stressed was important but without practical knowledge, it would be of no use.

Mr Bandari bemoaned situations where some children were seen as "useless" because they are not academically good, adding that, "As far as human contribution to making the world a better place to live was concerned, no child is useless and no one should be seen as such. No child should be left behind in this technological world."

He further described talented children as laurels that could bring resources to every nation.

Mr Bandari assured that HIPO 2020 would be more adventurous and highly educative and admonished Ghanaians to patronise it.