Sudan: Asala Party Supports the Government of Hamdouk

2 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Asala (authenticity) and Development Party affirmed its support to the programs and objectives of the government of the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdouk to build Sudan and achieve ambitions of Sudanese people. Awad Allah Hasan Sid Ahmed , head of the party's preparatory committee and the general observer of the Muslim Brotherhood said in a press statement to SUNA that his part support the selection of qualified persons for transitional government who are not members of any political party, as stated in the documents and contracts launched by the Declaration of Freedom and Change. Sid Ahmed stressed the necessity to (work together to solve Sudan problems) affirming that it is impossible for one faction or party to rule a large country such as multi-ethnic as Sudan, affirming the need for joint action and to give priority to peace , providing support to people affected by flooding and to stop the bloodshed in eastern Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.