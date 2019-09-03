Sudan: Asala Party Supports the Government of Hamdouk

Khartoum — Asala (authenticity) and Development Party affirmed its support to the programs and objectives of the government of the prime minister, Abdalla Hamdouk to build Sudan and achieve ambitions of Sudanese people. Awad Allah Hasan Sid Ahmed , head of the party's preparatory committee and the general observer of the Muslim Brotherhood said in a press statement to SUNA that his part support the selection of qualified persons for transitional government who are not members of any political party, as stated in the documents and contracts launched by the Declaration of Freedom and Change. Sid Ahmed stressed the necessity to (work together to solve Sudan problems) affirming that it is impossible for one faction or party to rule a large country such as multi-ethnic as Sudan, affirming the need for joint action and to give priority to peace , providing support to people affected by flooding and to stop the bloodshed in eastern Sudan.