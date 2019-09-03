Sudan: Second Kuwaiti Relief Flight to Flood-Affected People Arrives On Monday

2 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The second humanitarian aid flight extended by Kuwait to heavy rainfall and flood-affected people in Sudan arrived at Khartoum Airport on Monday morning and was received at the airport by a delegation of the higher committee for receiving the external in kind aid, which was formed by the Sovereignty Council.

In a press statement at Khartoum Airport, the acting Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid, Dr. Mohamed Fadlalla Siraj-Eddin, pointed out that the second Kuwaiti relief flights of the Direct Aid Society has brought humanitarian aid which included shelter, food and environment conservation materials, stressing that these material will immediately be sent to the affected areas and the needy citizens.

He lauded the roles and stances of sister Kuwait in supporting Sudan during the periods of hardship.

Meanwhile, the General Director of the Kuwaiti Direct Aid Society, Dr. Abdalla Abdul-Rahman Al-Semait, has pointed to the orientation of the Kuwaiti leadership, top of them are H. H. the Emir of Kuwait, Al-Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, and the Foreign and Defence Ministries, and the government and people on standing alongside Sudan in the current circumstance.

Dr. Al-Semait has described the Sudanese - Kuwait relations are deeply-rooted and firm, announcing that more humanitarian air planes will arrive until termination of the current crisis.

