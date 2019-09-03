South Africa: Bafana Bafana Coach - 'Go Bokke, Go Bokke!'

3 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Newly appointed Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has backed the Springboks to do well at the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan.

After departing the country late last week, the Springboks have set up camp in Kumagaya and will be eager to return to South African shores with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup for a third time.

The tournament kicks off on Friday, September 20 with the host nation entertaining Russia before South Africa take on arch-rivals New Zealand the following day.

The Springboks have one warm-up match against Japan on Friday, September 6 (kick-off at 12:15 SA time) with coach Rassie Erasmus naming a strong squad.

Appearing in his first official press conference as head coach of Bafana Bafana, Ntseki backed Erasmus and the Springboks to make the nation proud as they look to claim the country's third World Cup.

"By the way, let me take this opportunity to wish the Springboks all the best of luck in the World Cup," Ntseki said as quoted by SAFA.

"We are all saying the Springboks will do well with the support of all South Africans. Go Bokke, go Bokke!"

Meanwhile, Ntseki's first assignment is an away international friendly clash against Zambia scheduled for Saturday, September 7 .

Kick-off is at 15:00.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

