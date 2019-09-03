Namibia: NIP Bosses Clash Over CEO

Top Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) executives who were key in removing former chief executive officer Augustinus Katiti are now at each other's throats over the appointment of the agency's permanent boss.

The NIP, an institute that handles the testing of all blood samples in the public health sector across the country, has been in the news for the wrong reasons since last year, including allegations of corruption.

Key NIP officials such as chief internal auditor Mekondjo Nghipandulwa, company secretary Gibson Imbili, board chairperson Diina Shuuluka and board member Frans Kwala were all critical in removing Katiti, who was accused of turning a blind eye to rife corruption at the organisation.

The board used a 2018 report by Nghipandulwa to justify Katiti's removal, and she was then appointed acting CEO in June last year. Shuuluka, Kwala and Imbili have now turned against Nghipandulwa.

The two board members have accused Nghipandulwa of delaying the appointment of the substantive chief executive, feeling entitled to the position, and asking the board to shortlist her.

Nghipandulwa told close associates that the two board members had pressured her to fast-track the process of appointing a CEO without following procedures, and making decisions at board meetings which did not have the prerequisite quorum.

Nghipandulwa declined to comment when approached by The Namibian over the weekend, but sources briefed on the matter said she had informed them that she felt deceived.

According to a source, Nghipandulwa told her associates: "I definitely feel used. They used me".

BROKEN FRIENDSHIP

An email dated 6 May 2019, shows that Nghipandulwa - who also applied for the NIP CEO's job - wrote to board chair Shuuluka, suggesting that the NIP does not need a public health professional to run the institution.

"In my opinion, the NIP needs a business-minded person to manage the institution. We have had both in the previous years. The only difference is that the recent former CEO had other intentions, and was not making decisions in the interest of NIP," she added.

According to her, it is crucial that a business-minded person leads the NIP.

"With this, I would like you to kindly offer me an opportunity to be shortlisted," Nghipandulwa wrote.

Shuuluka snapped after reading that email, and wrote back at 14h49 the same day: "Please be advised that the shortlisting of the CEO's position will be attended to with compliance to the job requirements as appeared in the advert. What you are requesting of me might be construed as corruption," she stated.

The former acting chief executive responded around 40 minutes later.

"Chair, I responded to the call you made to me this morning, where you indicated that I should not feel bad if I'm not shortlisted as I did a good job as an acting CEO. I would have never made the request if you did not call me today regarding the matter. I have no intention to commit corruption; my focus is being good at whatever I set my mind to," Nghipandulwa said.

SOUR GRAPES

The board subsequently shortlisted two other people for the job: former Namibia University of Science and Technology chairperson Evelyn Breuer, and Cape Town-based Namibian, Chris Hikuam, from the Peninsula University of Technology.

Breuer is also a leadership consultant at Business Financial Solutions Fund Managers.

Some NIP officials said the board pushed for Breuer because of her proximity to board chairperson Shuuluka.

Shuuluka, however, recused herself from the process, but her detractors said it was too late in the process.

The board wanted to appoint a consultant to carry out the psychometric assessment test to measure candidates' suitability by checking specific skills such as verbal, numerical and reasoning capabilities.

Shuuluka wrote an email on 16 August 2019 - around a month before the term of the board ends - directing the acting CEO to appoint an entity that would conduct the test.

"I am instructing the acting CEO to see to it that the procurement of psychometric assessment is done today, and I mean today, otherwise the board reserves its right to take action. This delay is negatively affecting the board to execute its mandate, such as the appointment of the CEO," she added.

Nghipandulwa wrote back the same day, insisting that the process cannot be fast-tracked without following the correct procedures.

"The request made by the chair regarding the finalisation of the psychometric assessment is possible, but cannot be finalised today," she said, adding that the value of the tender to appoint a consultant to do the psychometric test does not matter.

"Even small procurement requires that mandatory documents be submitted. It is not management who decides about the documents," she said.

The board is expected to discuss the test results next week.

The health ministry intervened in the matter on 22 August 2019, asking the board to explain the alleged irregularities around the appointment of the CEO. The board responded last week with a 19-page report, explaining itself.

Shuuluka told Nghipandulwa last week that she had been removed as NIP acting chief executive.

She has been replaced by the chief medical superintendent of the Windhoek Central Hospital, Dr David Uirab, who would act in the position as from 2 September (yesterday). Uirab was the first NIP boss.

Responding on behalf of the board, Frans Kwala blamed Nghipandulwa for delaying the appointment of a substantive chief executive. He denied that he and the board chairperson had used her as cat's paw.

Kwala also denied allegations that Shuuluka broke any conflict of interest rules over Breuer's shortlisting.

"Shuuluka from the onset said she knew some candidates, and that she would recuse herself from the whole process," he said.

Kwala also slammed the NIP pay structure.

"The NIP is technically insolvent [when a firm doesn't pay a bill on time] because of malfeasance. That is what we are trying to rectify. If they want us to continue with an unsustainable wage bill of N$21 million, then they are crazy," he added.