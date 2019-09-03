Botswana: Physical Exercise Must in Education

Mopipi — Physical exercise as part of the curriculum plays a significant role in the education of children as it develops learners' physical competence and promotes appreciation of mobility as well as safety.

Vice President Mr Slumber Tsogwane said this recently during a playing equipment donation ceremony at Mopipi's Mmanthabakwe Primary School.

He said the P15 000 equipment for preschoolers donated by Kenath Investments would be instrumental in helping the pupils to relax their minds as well as to develop active and healthy lifestyles.

Early childhood education, he said, provided a strong base for lifelong learning noting that learning abilities included cognitive and social development.

Mr Tsogwane said it was important to start education at grass roots level as the mind could be easily developed at an early age.

He commended Kenath Investments for showing a compassionate and caring spirit towards the pupils.

The vice president implored the school's Parents Teacher Association to ensure the equipment was taken care of.

Kenath Investments managing director Mr Obakeng Kenathetswe said the company's intention was to give back to the community.

Mr Kenathetswe said they heeded the school's appeal for preschoolers' playing equipment as a child's early years were the foundation for his/her future development.

He stressed the need to invest in young children so as to maximize their future wellbeing.

The school head, Ms Cathrine Sereamokoleng said the playing equipment would go a long way in improving the lives of the children.

Ms Sereamokoleng said apart from the donation, Kenath Investments had virtually adopted the school, having previously donated gift packs to pupils.

Councillor Matshwenyego Shaka of Mopipi expressed gratitude for the equipment saying it would add value to the education of their children.

Source : BOPA