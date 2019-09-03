Angola: Agostinho Neto Unpublished Photographs On Display

2 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — A photographic exhibition depicting the life and work of Agostinho Neto, authored by Italian journalist Augusta Conchiglia, has been on display since Monday, in Lubango, in an initiative of the Dr. António Agostinho Neto Foundation (FAAN) and the provincial government of Huila.

Placed in the Media Library, the exhibition, which comprises 54 photographs of guerrilla evolution in the early years of national independence, is part of the National Hero's Day festivities (September 17).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the photographic exhibition, Huila provincial deputy governor for the political, social and economic sector, Maria João Chipalavela, said it revealed details of the activity of António Agostinho Neto, his companions and his family during the years of the struggle of national liberation and in the first years after independence in Angola.

The photographic exhibition also aims to pay tribute to people of good character, with ideologies of justice and freedom that contributed, with their actions, enthusiasm, professionalism and dedication, to the liberation of Angola.

The exhibition is the result of a series of photographic reports made in 1968 in the east of the country, as well as some articles, published in newspapers or magazines to contextualize the aforementioned images, translated into a book about history that will be released on March 10, in the Lubango.

