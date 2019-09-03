Zimbabwe Sitting On More Than U.S.$100m of Call Centre Money

2 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Zimbabwe stands to gain more than US$100 million if government invests in creating a conducive environment for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) expert and Executive Secretary of Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe (CCAZ) Rinos Mautsa has said.

Mautsa, who this Wednesday leads a BPO conference to be attended by international call centre players in Harare, said that Zimbabwe could be a hub of call centres if government incentivises foreign players who show intent to invest.

"We are seated on 6 000 in terms of employment; our target for the next three years is 30 000 employees.

"In terms of the foreign direct investment and service exports, that is the receipts that we stand to gain, is over US$100 million which is substantial in terms of what we are going through as a nation.

"We need government to incentivise international investors and capacitate players who are already in the industry," said Mautsa.

"If we are to look at Zimbabwe right now without taking into consideration the current challenges we are going through, we have the capacity to be a BPO giant."

Currently, Zimbabwe has over 36 Contact Centres in the telecommunications, insurance and banking sectors.

Some four players are servicing international markets with Econet Wireless launching Omni Contact as a Call Centre subsidiary to service the American and European market.

Added Mautsa, "It is a low hanging fruit and it is a good opportunity to generate foreign currency and create employment."

The Phillipines and India are some of the countries that have been making millions from servicing European and American states through the setting up of Call Centres for European companies in their area.

Zimbabwe's sector has failed to pick up pace although it has risen from an initial 50 employees in 2011 to 6 000 currently.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Company
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.