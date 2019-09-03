Uganda: Hope to Rescue Trapped Kassanda Gold Miners Fades

3 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Josephine Nnabbaale & Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

Kassanda — Hope to rescue two gold miners who were trapped four days ago in a gold mine pit in Kassanda District, is fading.

The miners were trapped inside an 80-feet gold pit at Lujingi D Village in Kitumbi Sub-county on Friday.

Police identified the victims as John Byamukama , 24, a resident at Kyaluwolera Village and Nathan Muyingo, 24, a resident at Lujinji D Village, Kassanda District.

According to Mr Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, a rescue exercise that started on Saturday morning, had not yielded results.

"Our rescue team is still on the ground, but it is quite difficult to find the victims alive. The rescuers are no longer hearing voices from the mining shafts," Mr Ochom said on Monday.

Mr Daniel Mukuye, the Lujinji D village chairperson said that he learnt about the incident after a one James, also a gold miner, informed him that two of his colleagues had been trapped inside the gold pit after weak soil collapsed.

"Byamukama was got trapped in the rubble and when Muyingo tried to rescue him, the entire pit collapsed and trapped both of them inside. Since the soil was soggy and heavy, we opted to seek police help," Mr Muyingo said.

He said the site where the incident occurred is among the illegal mining sites and residents have always been cautioned against engaging in mining.

Two years ago, police and UPDF soldiers were deployed in the gold mining zone and evicted hundreds of gold miners from several mining sites in Bukuya Sub-county.

Government officials argued that the miners were making money without paying taxes and, as such, deprived the government of revenue.

The ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources rolled out an exercise to license companies and individuals who were ready to pay revenue to government.

Kassanda District has four gold mines in Kitumbi and Kalwana sub-counties that have witnessed the emergence of small townships populated by labourers and traders seeking to earn a living from mining and other auxiliary businesses.

The gold mines are operated by artisanal miners, who extract ore which they crash and wash using mercury and other chemicals to get gold.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.