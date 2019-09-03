Uganda: Hope to Rescue Trapped Kassanda Gold Miners Fades

Kassanda — Hope to rescue two gold miners who were trapped four days ago in a gold mine pit in Kassanda District, is fading.

The miners were trapped inside an 80-feet gold pit at Lujingi D Village in Kitumbi Sub-county on Friday.

Police identified the victims as John Byamukama , 24, a resident at Kyaluwolera Village and Nathan Muyingo, 24, a resident at Lujinji D Village, Kassanda District.

According to Mr Norbert Ochom, the Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, a rescue exercise that started on Saturday morning, had not yielded results.

"Our rescue team is still on the ground, but it is quite difficult to find the victims alive. The rescuers are no longer hearing voices from the mining shafts," Mr Ochom said on Monday.

Mr Daniel Mukuye, the Lujinji D village chairperson said that he learnt about the incident after a one James, also a gold miner, informed him that two of his colleagues had been trapped inside the gold pit after weak soil collapsed.

"Byamukama was got trapped in the rubble and when Muyingo tried to rescue him, the entire pit collapsed and trapped both of them inside. Since the soil was soggy and heavy, we opted to seek police help," Mr Muyingo said.

He said the site where the incident occurred is among the illegal mining sites and residents have always been cautioned against engaging in mining.

Two years ago, police and UPDF soldiers were deployed in the gold mining zone and evicted hundreds of gold miners from several mining sites in Bukuya Sub-county.

Government officials argued that the miners were making money without paying taxes and, as such, deprived the government of revenue.

The ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources rolled out an exercise to license companies and individuals who were ready to pay revenue to government.

Kassanda District has four gold mines in Kitumbi and Kalwana sub-counties that have witnessed the emergence of small townships populated by labourers and traders seeking to earn a living from mining and other auxiliary businesses.

The gold mines are operated by artisanal miners, who extract ore which they crash and wash using mercury and other chemicals to get gold.