Uganda: Bobi Wine Campaigns for FDC Candidate in Hoima

Kyandodo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his Mityana Municipality counterpart, Mr Francis Zaake have received a heroic welcome in Hoima town amidst tight security.

Hundreds of people on Monday welcomed the duo in a procession at Butema Trading Centre about five kilometres from Hoima town.

Traffic was paralysed for close to an hour on Coronation Road when UPDF soldiers and riot police blocked Bobi Wine's convoy from accessing the town centre.

Police officers under the command of Hoima District Police Commander, Mr Christopher Katumba.

Police later allowed the agitated group to proceed to Hoima Boma grounds where Ms Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate for the Hoima woman parliamentary seat is launched her campaigns.

By 11 am, hundreds of police officers were ferried from the neighboring districts of Kagadi, Masindi and Kiryandongo to boost their Colleagues at Hoima Central Police Station.

They carried out both motorised and foot patrols near Hoima Boma grounds, Government Road, Coronation Road, Duhaga Roundabout, Kinubi and within the town centre.

Bobi Wine who is the leader of People Power political group, joined other opposition politicians who are in Hoima to bolster Ms Nyakato's campaigns.

She is facing off with Ms Harriet Businge Mugenyi, a supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

Both candidates were nominated last week. Polling day is September 26.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected in Hoima to campaign for the NRM candidate on September 24. The Hoima woman MP seat fell vacant after Ms Tophace Kaahwa Byagira, opted to represent the newly-created Kikuube District that was carved out of Hoima District.