Malawi: Political Analyst Cautions DPP Over Victory Parties

2 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A political analyst has cautioned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) against holding victory parties before a court verdict on the polls.

Phiri: Faults DPP for provocation

Political scientist George Phiri of the University of Livingstonia said this after DPP supporters in the Lower Shire held a victory party in Chikhwawa.

Thousands of excited supporters attended the party at a lodge.

One of the organisers of the party, Kondwani Chiutsi said the DPP landslide win in Nsanje and Chikhwawa was unprecedented.

"We had to hold this party to celebrate our landslide victory here in the Lower Shire. President Peter Mutharika had a landslide victory here," said Chiutsi.

But Phiri said holding the party when the victory is being challenged in court is provocation.

Phiri said holding such parties could end up in political violence as the opposition might feel provoked because the case is still in court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.