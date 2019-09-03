Malawi: Political Analyst Cautions DPP Over Victory Parties

A political analyst has cautioned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) against holding victory parties before a court verdict on the polls.

Phiri: Faults DPP for provocation

Political scientist George Phiri of the University of Livingstonia said this after DPP supporters in the Lower Shire held a victory party in Chikhwawa.

Thousands of excited supporters attended the party at a lodge.

One of the organisers of the party, Kondwani Chiutsi said the DPP landslide win in Nsanje and Chikhwawa was unprecedented.

"We had to hold this party to celebrate our landslide victory here in the Lower Shire. President Peter Mutharika had a landslide victory here," said Chiutsi.

But Phiri said holding the party when the victory is being challenged in court is provocation.

Phiri said holding such parties could end up in political violence as the opposition might feel provoked because the case is still in court.