Malawi Independent Presidential Contestant Kaiya Rejoins DPP

Reverend Hardwick Kaliya who was one of the presidential contestants in May 21 Tripartite Elections has now rejoined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kaiya speaks at DPP rally in Blantyre

Reverend Kaliya, who tumbled in the DPP primary elections for a ward councilor in Blantyre before standing for the presidential polls as an independent candidate, addressed DPP followers on Sunday at a rally held by party South regional governor Charles Mchacha.

The rally was held at Zingwangwa Community Ground in Blantyre.

Kaliya, who is not a religious leader as 'Reverend' is his first name, spoke highly of President Peter Mutharika during the rally.

He described the Malawi leader as visionary and scorned the opposition.

In his speech, Mchacha urged the opposition to stop using the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for political agenda advancement.

He claimed the opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera, president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Saulos Chilima, leader of UTM were using the HRDC to organize protests in a bid to destabilize the country.

HRDC says the protests are meant to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah resign following the highly disputed elections.

There is controversy on the presidential results, which the electoral body declared Mutharika of DPP winner with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent of the votes cast.He was trailed by Lazarus Chakwera of MCP with 1 781 740 votes (35.41 percent) while immediate-past vice-president Saulos Chilima of UTM came third with 1 018 369 votes or 20.24 percent.

The independent presidential contestant got 0.4% of the votes in the May 21 election.

MCP and UTM are seeking the Constitutional Court for nullification of the results.

While the case is court, opposition supporters have been conducting streets protests, some which in some cases have turned violent.