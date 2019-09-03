Malawi Women Football Team Crush Out of Olympic Finals After Kenya Defeat

2 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi women's football team dream of qualifying for the 2020 Olympic finals to be staged in Tokyo, Japan ended abruptly on Sunday after going down 3-0 to the Harambee Starlets of Kenya at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Kenya.

Kenya's Dogo with Malawi star power Tabitha Chawinga

The Harambee Starlets progress to the third round of the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers with a 5-3 aggregate.

Malawi emerged victors in the first leg which was played at the Kamuzu Stadium last week Wednesday and the match ended 3-2.

Cynthia Shilwatso opened the scoring in the first half before Mwanalima Adam scored twice.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Starlets head coach David Ouma praised his charges for playing according to instructions.

"My players showed they are a strong team, they followed instructions and it was not easy for Malawi to win here. We are ready for next round and we hope for the best," said Ouma.

On his part, Malawi Head Coach Abel Mkandawire accepted the defeat.

"We tried our best but it is one of those in football. We tried our best but our friends were better than us" said Mkandawire.

He, however, attributed the loss to poor marking especially at the back.

