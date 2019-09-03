Zimbabwe: Cricketer Launches Grassroots Tourney

2 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

A foundation spearheaded by one of the country's international cricketer Tino Mawoyo, has launched a grass root talent identification and development cricket tournament targeting players and coaches in Manicaland province.

Mawoyo, the Founder of the Junior Development Festival, said the second phase of the festival will develop a sustainable model of talent development to feed into the national squad.

He added that their target was a comprehensive approach to cricket development that targets young cricketers as well as providing technical capacity to coaches.

He however reckoned the success of the festival which he said was through a strong partnership with other stakeholders that include Red Cross, Zimbabwe Cricket and well-wishers.

He said the success of the festival was through partnerships with Red Cross, Zimbabwe Cricket and well-wishers.

"Tough times at the moment, we didn't manage to do last year but we felt that we had to do it this year although we have down-scaled in terms of what we could do for the kids. We will have five teams this year up from four.

"The most important thing is enjoyment for the children and the coaches because the reason that we came up with this tournament is we want to identify talent but we also want the kids to enjoy.

"This year we are also running with the option of having coaches because we felt that it is not sustainable to just identify talent without coaches to groom the young players, that's why this year we are having a coaching course.

"Look at the national team now, most guys are in their 30s they don't have many more cricket years so those people need to be replaced by competent cricketers that's why we have taken up this grassroots initiative

"In our model, we look as supporting under privileged children to ensure there is motivation as a foundation that has just started we are looking to attracting more support for such children.

"We are working with local coaches and some of them have already excelled in the sport and it gives motivation to the young kids when they see role models who have made it in the sport."

Mountaineers Cricket Club general manager Wonder Chisango said such partnership plays an important role in the development of sport for the franchise.

Chisango said the franchise embraced this as a pathway of development, and has entered into partnerships with local schools for placement to ensure development of talent is sustainable.

"We are coming on board to say let's identify the talent because that is our future as a franchise and we will take it up from there in partnerships with local schools that we have identified to take up the kids for further development.

"It's a pathway for development that we are glad to be part of as a franchise and we will make sure that the partnerships and volunteer coaches and targeted schools continue with the grooming of talent," said Chisango.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
We Aren't Safe Anywhere, Say South Africa's Women
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.