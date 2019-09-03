Kenya: Odinga Revamps ODM Ahead of 2022 Polls in Turnaround Bid

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is revamping his party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), ahead of the next elections even as he maintains that he will not be making another go at the presidency.

There are plans to open more branches across the country followed by coordinated tours and recruitment of members starting this September.

The party is also hoping that the Sh4.1 billion courts awarded ODM will come in good time to finance most of the planned activities.

On Saturday, Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna was upbeat that the Treasury would send the money to their accounts sooner than later.

"They are required to comply with the order. We understand that the courts gave their verdict when the financial year was coming to an end. However, we expect the Exchequer to factor it in in the coming financial calendar," he said.

"The appellant is entitled in arrears to all monies due pursuant to Section 25(1)(a) of the Political Parties Act from the financial year subsequent the effective date of the Act, that is, arrears from the 2012/13 financial year," three Appeal Court Judges ruled in June.

NEW OFFICE

As they wait for the windfall, the Orange party will spend at least Sh5 million in monthly rent and salaries for its staff as it plans to open offices in all the 47 counties to increase its presence.

The party will also be moving from its current secretariat in Kilimani, Nairobi, next week following the expiry of its lease agreement to a newly-acquired and refurbished Orange House secretariat in the neighbourhood that Mr Odinga would inaugurate.

There has been conflicting information that the party may have been kicked out of the current offices owned by Mr Caroli Omondi, the former chief of staff when Mr Odinga was Prime Minister.

Mr Omondi sought to unseat Suba South MP John Mbadi, also ODM chairman in the last elections, but failed to secure the party ticket.

He later accused the party of rigging him out. He is said to have given the party vacation notice afterwards.

The opening of the county offices, the relocation and the revamping of the secretariat, are some of the processes the party has purposed to achieve just months after a damning audit of its structures, the penchant for sham primaries and poor dispute resolution machinery.

AUDIT

To observers, all indications are that Mr Odinga will be running for the presidency and has deliberately chosen to deny it, for now, to allow the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force to finish its work.

The thinking in his camp is that coming out right now not only jeopardises the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta but may also see some senior members within the party like his deputies Wycliffe Oparanya and Hasan Joho, Kakamega and Mombasa governors respectively, bolt.

A scathing audit report by the task force chaired by Ms Catherine Mumma found fragrant disobedience of party constitution and processes had dwindled its fanatical following across the country, including in its strongholds, is said to have made Mr Odinga swing into action.

Larry Gumbe, Abio Gunda, and Alfelt Mumbo were the other members of the team, whose report, presented to the ODM's National Executive Council (NEC) led by Mr Odinga early this year, warned that the party's greatest undoing were the rigged party nominations.

"The implementation of the recommendations of the audit team shall be progressive," said Mr Sifuna. The NEC and the National Governing Council adopted the report.

The party has already put in place a seven-member Secretariat Management Board to supervise the operations of the secretariat and ensure that party organs work seamlessly.

SECRETARIAT FAULTED

The team chaired by Mr Mbadi, also National Assembly Minority Leader, has Suna East MP Junet Mohamed - ODM's director of elections - Mr Sifuna and Mr Timothy Bosire, treasurer.

The others are Organising Secretary Abdikadir Aden (East Africa Legislative Assembly MP), ODM Women League chairperson Beth Syengo and Mike Rubia, Secretary for Labour and Human Resource Development.

The board will directly report to NEC. "We cannot afford to let our party go down the drain as we watch. Things must change and do so for the better of the party, its members, supporters and the country," Mr Mbadi said.

"We are the only party with clear structures and policies. And as always, we are ready for restructuring for any competition. The most visible party in terms of structures in Kenya is ODM," he added.

The secretariat has been specifically singled out for being out of touch with the party members and supporters.