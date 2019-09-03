Kenya: Millionaires Casino 'Opens' at Two Rivers Bigger and Better

Nairobi — With less than 24 hours to the grand re-opening of the South African based gaming firm Millionaires Casino, organizers say everything is set.

Guests are assured full entertainment with over 100 performances from both local and international artists with a special performance from Precious Wilson and Sheila Bonia of Eruption.

Millionaires Casino close five years ago following the terror attack at Westgate Mall, but it has returned greater with class and sophistication portrayed by the elegance of black and gold, state-of-the-art furniture, richly decorated interiors and bold, classy chandeliers that create an ambiance to make the patrons 'feel like a million bucks'.

The 'new' Millionaires Casino is now located at the expansive Two Rivers Mall and is set to offer a 'euphoric' environment for players.

Best known for its elegance and rich history, Millionaires Casino has a reputation of offering exceptional gaming varieties that guarantee fun, thrill and value for money

It offers a wide range of popular casino games such as Black Jack, Pontoon, Hold'em Poker, American Roulette, Caribbean Stud Poker, 3 Card Poker,giving players a Las Vegas kind of gaming experience.

"All employees who will work here are from Kenya and they are internationally trained to offer quality services to our players," the company's Country Manager Atilla Torok told Capital News.

Torok also added that they will be organizing tournaments that will see players from all over the world coming to Kenya,

"This will bring revenue to the government through hotel reservations will be a boost to the tourism industry as well," said Torok.

The Casino will be partnering with Kenya's best Mix of music, Capital Limited Group, a brand that is known for organizing and executing such corporate events.

Millionaires Casino Nairobi is part of the internationally recognized Millionaires Gaming Africa (MGA) Group operating casinos worldwide.