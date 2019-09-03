Nigeria: FG Vows 'Definitive Measures' Against Attacks On Nigerians in S/Africa

3 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The federal government, on Monday, pledged "definitive measures" against persistent attacks on Nigerian businesses in South Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this on his official Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama while reacting to the latest attacks on businesses owned by foreign nationals in South Africa.

The minister did not specifically mention the measures the federal government would take against those he called "mindless criminals".

He blamed the persistent attacks on Nigerians on "ineffective police protection."

Properties and businesses belonging to foreign nationals worth millions of Naira were looted and burned in the past week at different locations in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The latest attacks on foreign-owned properties began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

The President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest.

"Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses."

He said Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected, leaving many Nigerians traumatized.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African Counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa met on the sidelines of Tokyo International Conference for Africa Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan.

Ramaphosa expressed regret over the continued killings of Nigerians in his country, saying the attacks had necessitated a meeting between him and Buhari on how to stop the trend.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

