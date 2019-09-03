Nigeria: NAF Flags Off 2-Day Medical Outreach in Edo Community

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has embarked on a two-day medical outreach in Irhirhi Community, Oredo local government area (LGA) of Edo State as part of efforts to win the hearts of the people in a bid to maintain peace.

The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in a statement said the exercise which is taking place at the Akenzua Primary School, Irhirhi Benin, is being coordinated by the Director of Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Headquarters NAF, Group Captain Ali Tanko, in compliance with the directives of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the NAF Medical Services Branch to provide medical assistance to host communities of NAF Bases across the country.

He said during the two-day outreach services to be provided include medical consultations, counseling and screening, dental care, visual acuity checks, free minor surgeries as well as deworming of children will be offered freely.

He added that free prescription eyeglasses and medications would be provided, along with the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to not less than 500 families.

While flagging off the outreach, the CAS who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo stated that the initiative was to provide immediate medical assistance to residents of the NAF host communities.

"These gestures, especially to host communities, have recently become more frequent and widespread, extending even further to the larger society including internally displaced persons as well as people affected by natural disasters like flooding. All these efforts by the NAF have motivated communities to freely and willingly provide useful intelligence that has helped the NAF to record significant successes in the various theatres of operation it is involved", he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commander 107 Air Maritime Group (107 AMG) Benin, Group Captain Nasiru Saidu said the NAF has enjoyed cordial, mutually beneficial relationship with the Irhirhi community since the establishment of the Unit, which, he said, the free medical outreach would further strengthen.

The permanent secretary Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr Irowa Osamwonyi, who represented the Commissioner for Health, while commending the gesture said the outreach would further address the health needs of the host community.

He further stated that the state government would work with the NAF and community leaders to ensure that the community takes full advantage of the services being provided during the event.

The leader of the Irhirhi Community, the Odionwere Irhirhi, Pa William Omoruyi Osemwunghe, who equally benefitted from the healthcare services, assured the NAF of the support of the host community in the performance of its constitutional role.