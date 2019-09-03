Southern Africa: Developing World Does Not Need the Patronising Eco-Colonialism of CITES

opinion

The 16 nations of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have threatened to withdraw from the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), saying that it threatens national interests. Brazilians also resent foreign meddling with their conservation of the Amazon rainforest.

At the end of the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18) to the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Tanzanian delegation took the floor to deliver an impassioned declaration on behalf of the 16 nations of the Southern African Development Community. The brief speech is worth quoting in full:

"This Declaration is made to express the grave concern that the SADC Parties mentioned here have with regards to the implementation of this Convention.

"As members of the global multilateral system and democratic, representative governments, we are obliged to ensure that we meet our commitments to all those international agreements and declarations to which we are signatories, as well as responsibilities to our citizens.

"Recognising that CITES is one of the oldest wildlife and trade agreements, we are obliged to give it due consideration but within the context of subsequent and contemporary agreements and declarations to which it bears relevance...