South Africa: Limpopo Aeromedical Service Fails to Get Off the Ground

The Limpopo health department has 'noted the media reports which allege irregularity in the awarding of the aeromedical services tender by the department'.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has confirmed that an aeromedical service that was recently awarded a lucrative three-year tender is yet to get airborne, adding that she had requested provincial treasury to conduct an investigation.

Daily Maverick and Spotlight reported last week that the Limpopo health department, which has a track record of dodgy aeromedical contracts, had awarded the tender to a joint venture including Buthelezi EMS (BEMS), a private emergency medical services company which is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and National Treasury.

Ramathuba's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said the MEC had "noted the media reports which allege irregularity in the awarding of the aeromedical services tender by the department".

He said the MEC had met with her "department executive management and the leadership of EMS to get the full briefing on the matter".

"The MEC takes in serious light these allegations. As a result, she has requested the provincial treasury to conduct an independent and a thorough investigation into the entire process leading to the awarding of the tender in question....