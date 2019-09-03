Nigeria: Global Emission Limit - Nigeria, Others Risk U.S.$240 Billion Surcharge

From 2020, tougher sulphur emission limits for the shipping industry could see Nigerian importers and others across the globe coughing out a whopping $240 billion as surcharges to foreign shipping companies.

In October 2016, the Marine and Environmental Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed to implement a global 0.5 per cent m/m sulfuroxide emissions limit, effective January 1, 2020. The current global limit is 3.5 per cent.

According to IMO, the new emission standards will lead to significant improvements in pollution derived from ships' emissions. Compliance by ship owners will lead to an increase in operational costs, which carriers will attempt to pass on to shippers through new bunker formula.

But, stakeholders in the maritime industry had said that the switch from high-to low-sulphur fuel could cost the shipping industry between $46 billion and $69 billion a year based on current fuel demand.

For instance, container ship operators alone are forecast to see their annual fuel bill rise by $25 billion a year, leading to increase in freight rate, especially to West and Central Africa with low vessel ownership.

The executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, said that consumers are expected to pay about $240 billion in 2020 as majority of the cost would be passed to consumers.

He disclosed this at the just-concluded Sub-regional Summit on Unfair Shipping Surcharges and High Local Shipping Charges at the Ports of West and Central Africa Sub-region which was held in Abuja.

Bello said: "By January 1, 2020, IMO will regulate global sulphur levels from 3.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent mass by mass. We must pay close attention to the most dramatic fuel regulation change ever implemented considering the economic impact. The ripple effect of this change could have significant implications on the global economy."

Bello who charges members of the sub-region on how to enhance competition and improve efficiency at the seaports warned that rising fuel cost would lead to increase freight rate.

"Rising fuel cost will translate to rising freight rate with majority of the cost being passed on to shippers. It is estimated that the total impact to consumers' wallets in 2020 could be around $240 billion.

"As a result of varying cost factors, shippers will be forced to make a choice about how to stay competitive. As we are all aware, freight rates to the sub-region are relatively high compared to other parts of the world due to low vessels ownership in the sub-region," he said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that before the introduction of the 0.5 per cent sulphur limit, Nigeria has so far paid in excess of N150 billion yearly on surcharges such as Bunker Adjustment Factor, Currency Adjustment Factor, War Risk Surcharge, and Congestion Peak Season Surcharge.

Others are Extra Risk Insurance Surcharge, Freight Rates Surcharge, and Port Operations Recovery Surcharge. Nigeria as an importing nation with no ships for its import and export cargoes is bound to be badly hit by this impending freight hikes. Nigerian shippers will pay astronomically high freight rate, and this, no doubt, will be passed on to the consumers.

Also speaking on the emission surcharge, the secretary-general, Global Shippers' Forum, James Hookman, said that the first reaction shippers should expect is lots of surcharges from shipping companies.

He said that the shipping lines have started introducing what shippers will see as extra surcharges.

According to him, "the first reaction that shippers got from the shipping lines with this new regulation is for them to announce a whole load of new surcharges.

"So, shippers were naturally cautious because once again, there are new costs confronting the shipping lines without any consultation or discussion with shippers. They are simply posting on their websites the extra amount that shippers are supposed to be paying.

"As if that was not bad enough, some of the shipping lines were putting these charges in place more than 12 months before the new regulation takes effect. The first postings went up in the autumn of last year, which was 15 months before the regulation applies and the shipping lines started including the costs.

"I think shippers were naturally disappointed and jaded because it was the same old reaction from the shipping lines: new regulations, new surcharges and shippers saw this as an unverified gross mass speculation only a couple of years previously. So, that's why we think that for shippers, the IMO 2020 Sulphur cap will be a surcharge issue rather than an environmental issue," he said.