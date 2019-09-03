South Africa: In the Build-Up to WEF, Mboweni Is Reticent On Treasury's Surprise Economic Recovery Plan

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

At a media briefing on 2 September, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni refused to answer questions about a strategy document - unexpectedly published by the National Treasury on 27 August - that proposes wide-ranging structural reforms to boost SA's deteriorating economy.

Ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's meeting with the ANC top brass on 2 September to discuss his economic recovery plan for South Africa, and account for its surprise release without consulting his party comrades, the finance minister wasn't his usual frank self.

At a media briefing on Monday morning about the build-up to the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa meetings in Cape Town from 4 September, Mboweni refused to answer questions about the strategy document - unexpectedly published by the National Treasury on 27 August - that proposes wide-ranging structural reforms to boost South Africa's deteriorating economy.

Mboweni was reticent, saying it was "not the time or place" for questions relating to the strategic document - but let it slip that he's probably under fire for releasing the document without consulting ANC structures and labour alliance partners.

"I am used to getting in trouble these days. It seems to be my daily bread," he said at the WEF media...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

