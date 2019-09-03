Botswana: President Issues Writ of Election, Election Instruments

Photo: The Patriot
(file photo).
1 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Bopa

Gaborone — Members of the public are informed that the President of the Republic of Botswana and the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development on August 30 issued Writs of Election and Election Instruments respectively, ordering the holding of the 2019 General Elections to fill the 57 National Assembly vacancies and 490 Local Government vacancies.

Nomination of candidates shall be received on the 26th September, 2019 at the designated nomination centre of each constituency and polling district. Nominations will be received between 9am and 1pm and from 2:30pm to 5pm on the nomination day.

Any poll that may be necessary shall be taken on the 23rd October 2019. Meanwhile a news release from the High Court informs the public that: In terms of the Presidential Elections (Supplementary Provisions) Act Cap.02:01 the nomination of candidates for the Office of President shall take place on the first Saturday following the expiry of 20 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The nomination of candidates for the Office of President shall therefore be handed to the returning officer at the High Court at Gaborone on 21st September 2019 between 10am and 1pm, or between 2pm and 5pm.

All interested persons are advised to comply strictly with the legal requirements for the nomination of Presidential candidates as set out in the Presidential Elections (Supplementary Provisions) Act, Cap. 02:01.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

More on This
Botswana to Hold National and Local Elections in October
Tough Road Ahead for Botswana as Khama Takes Masisi Head On
Botswana's Masisi Assumes Ruling Party Presidency Unopposed
Botswana President Khama Leads by Example, Waves Goodbye
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.