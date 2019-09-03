South Africa: Murder Confession Arrives With a Thud - but Uyinene Mrwetyana Is Still Officially Missing

analysis

A 42-year-old post office worker has confessed to raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, but the investigation still continues. An unidentified body was found in Khayelitsha on Saturday and DNA tests are being done to confirm the identity of the body.

On the still white-hot ashes of women's month comes the confession by a post office employee in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday that he murdered missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The State said the 42-year-old man, who appeared in court on Monday, having been arrested in connection with her disappearance, had confessed to murdering the 19-year-old film and media student.

The man was charged with rape, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Uyinene Mrwetyana disappeared over a week ago. Police, friends, family members and three private investigators took part in a massive hunt for the student.

In court, the State alleged the post office employee had bludgeoned the young woman with a post office scale. They say she had gone to the Clareinch post office to collect a package and was told that the electricity was out and she should return later.

When she returned, the accused was the only person there. He apparently lured...