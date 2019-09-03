South Africa: Murder Confession Arrives With a Thud - but Uyinene Mrwetyana Is Still Officially Missing

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

A 42-year-old post office worker has confessed to raping and killing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, but the investigation still continues. An unidentified body was found in Khayelitsha on Saturday and DNA tests are being done to confirm the identity of the body.

On the still white-hot ashes of women's month comes the confession by a post office employee in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday that he murdered missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The State said the 42-year-old man, who appeared in court on Monday, having been arrested in connection with her disappearance, had confessed to murdering the 19-year-old film and media student.

The man was charged with rape, murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

Uyinene Mrwetyana disappeared over a week ago. Police, friends, family members and three private investigators took part in a massive hunt for the student.

In court, the State alleged the post office employee had bludgeoned the young woman with a post office scale. They say she had gone to the Clareinch post office to collect a package and was told that the electricity was out and she should return later.

When she returned, the accused was the only person there. He apparently lured...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.