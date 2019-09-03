South Africa: Murder of Three Witnesses Over the Years Leads to Trial Being Held in Camera

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Desiree Erasmus

The Pietermaritzburg High Court heard on Monday that it was necessary to conduct proceedings in the Glebelands Eight case in camera as three witnesses had already been murdered.

While Judge Nkosinathi Chili finally allowed the application for the trial to be held in camera, it did not stop the first witness from looking scared; not once did he shift his gaze the way of the accused.

"It is quite clear, given the background to Glebelands Hostel, that there is a very real danger to those who will testify," said veteran state prosecutor, Advocate Dorian Paver, while making the application.

There was fear among the remaining witnesses that they, or their families, would suffer the same fate as the deceased witnesses, Judge Nkosinathi Chili was later told by the colonel who led the team investigating the case.

The application was strongly opposed by legal representatives for the accused, who argued that the men - alleged ringleader and former Durban police officer Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, Vukani Mcobothi, Eugene Hlophe, Ncomekile Ntshangase, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, Mondli Mthethwa and Bongani Mbhele - had been incarcerated for almost two years and wanted the support of family and friends while being tried.

The accused have been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.