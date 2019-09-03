South Africa: UCT SRC Holds Night Vigil for Uyinene Mrwetyana

analysis

On a chilly Monday evening at the Jammie plaza, just hours after Uyinene Mrwetyana's friends and family heard of a 42-year-old post office worker's confession to raping and murdering the missing student, UCT SRC hosted a night vigil.

At least 80 students braved the weather for a vigil for UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Monday night. There were the soft sounds of sniffling, crying and many held each other in sorrowful and comforting embraces throughout the two-hour-long vigil.

"I have to say that I'm not okay because it could've happened to me also, it could've happened to any of us sitting here, but it happened to her," said UCT Secretary-General, Azola Krweqe.

"I didn't know Uyinene, but when I found out that she had been missing my first reaction was 'yoh! Another one?' because this wasn't the first time (that a woman has gone missing at the university). Today, I found out that she passed away and I have to say that I'm not okay," said Krweqe.

Earlier on Monday, a man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's court. The 42-year-old man works at the Post Office where Mrwetyana was last seen in Claremont. The man was charged with murder, rape...