Liberia: Death Toll Rises to 3

press release

-after VP's convoy accident

Three people have been confirmed dead in the tragic motor accident involving Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor's convoy and a taxi cab.

Vice President Taylor's office issued a statement Monday, 2 September, confirming the rising death toll following the incident in the 15th Gate community of Montserrado County on Saturday, 31 August about 23 miles east of Monrovia.

A pilot vehicle in the Vice President's convoy from the Executive Protection Service (EPS) collided with a taxi cab and killed its operator instantly while the Vice President Taylor was returning to Monrovia.But on Monday the Vice President's office indicated that a total of three deaths had been confirmed from the accident.

The accident involving Vice President Taylor's convoy comes over six months after President George Manneh Weah's convoy suffered similar tragedy with two deaths occurring and several others, including journalists accredited to the Mansion and some internal media staff being wounded seriously.

Earlier on Sunday, February 10, 2019, the press vehicle in the motorcade of President Weah collided with another vehicle belonging to former Associate Justice, Wilkins Wright which reportedly intruded into the motorcade near Gbarnga, Bong County.

Staffers from the Department of Public Affairs of the Ministry of State including cameraman Gabriel Mills , driver Samuel Zorh, cameraman Mohammed S. Konneh and journalist Jerry Gaye of Prime FM were in the press car when the accident occurred.

Other journalists included State - owned LBS' Isaac Freeman and Joseph Sayon. The accident at the time killed Mr. Gabriel Wilson, commonly called Executive Horn, an employee of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and a lady riding in the intruding vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Vice President's office says others in both the EPS vehicle and the taxi cab are being treated at the State -run John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia.

"The Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia expresses its deep regrets over the incident and extends condolences to the families of the deceased; prayers are being offered for the speedy recovery of those injured," a statement issued by the office says.

Madam Howard - Taylor's office says she has been visiting with victims of Saturday's tragic motor accident, currently undergoing medical treatment at the JFK Hospital in Monrovia.

The release reveals that the Vice President has also dispatched some senior members of her office including the Policy Specialist Mr. Anthony Kesselly and the Security Specialist Madam Ciatta Clarke to meet with family members of the deceased and victims of the accident.

The release notes that the team has been holding discussions with family members, some of whom are in Bong, Margibi and Montserrado Counties, reiterating the Vice President's regret over the situation.

The press release indicates that Madam Taylor was returning from Bong Mines, Bong County where she had served as keynote speaker at the Botoe Barclay High School when a pilot vehicle in her convoy was involved in a fatal collision with a taxi at the 15th Gate Intersection on the Kakata - Monrovia Highway.