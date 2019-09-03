Liberia: Senate Explodes in Confusion

3 September 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

The chambers of the Liberian Senate on Capitol Hill exploded in anger and frustration here Monday when members of the senate realized that their decision to summon the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel Tweah, was unilaterally overturned by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who is also President of the Senate.

Vice President Taylor on Monday, September 02, admitted that she advised Minister Tweah not to show up at yesterday's special sitting of the Senate. Instead, she had scheduled Minister Tweah to appear today, Tuesday, September 03.

But the abrupt change sent the entire chambers in serious noise, as controversial Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson attempted leaving session due to what he considers disrespect shown Plenary, which is the highest decision-making body of the Senate.

Ms Taylor took about two minutes of the session to beg Senator Johnson not to step out of the chambers, pleading that such mistake won't be repeated.

Also arguing about the unconstitutional decision of the Vice President, Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper describes Vice President Taylor's action as counterproductive, adding that it undermines the working of the Senate and exposes that body to public ridicule.

Sen. Cooper further laments that the decision by the Vice President squarely shows the Senate is being controlled by the Executive Branch of government.

But Madam Taylor, who appears to be confused in the presiding chair, publicly apologized for her action and begged for pardon, with full commitment that Minister Tweah will appear today before the Senate to detail rationale behind the harmonization of civil servants' salaries and benefits.

Last Tuesday, members of the Liberian Senate overwhelmingly voted for the appearance of Minister Tweah. The decision came as a result of growing anger amongst civil servants across the country over reported salary cuts by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The Senate Plenary last week instructed Tweah to halt the salary harmonization scheme with immediate effect, pending it enactment into law, and to appear before full plenary or be made to face the wrath of that August Body.

However, appearing before the House of Representatives at the Capitol Thursday, 29 August Tweah informed members of the House that government has resolved to pay salaries in both United States Dollar and Liberian dollar components, but most employees don't have United States Dollar account, so they are being instructed to open United States Dollar accounts with commercial banks.

According to him, what is being disbursed to Civil Servants is 35 percent of their monthly salary, which is in Liberian dollars, while the balance 65 percent is being processed for payment thru United States Dollar accounts.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.