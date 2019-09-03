South Africa: Tito Mboweni's Economic Plan Landed Like a Political Bomb - Will It Be Defused?

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The real question now may well be what impact Tito Mboweni's economic intervention plans could have on the situation within the ANC, and whether the divisions within the party may prevent the plan from being implemented in any meaningful way.

It has been obvious for a long time that our economy, and thus our country, is experiencing a series of crises that will not be fixed easily. It has also been obvious to many that the major part of the problem has been political, where the political elites cannot agree on how to move the country forward and what policy to follow. This, of course, has been dominated by the ANC, and the volatile situation within the party.

This is partly why the series of economic interventions proposed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni landed like the political bomb it is. It was surprising, and important. And has created a huge fuss. Much of this has been predictable. However, the real question now may well be what impact it could have on the situation within the ANC, and whether the divisions within the party may actually prevent it from being implemented in any meaningful way.

So far, the reaction to Mboweni's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

