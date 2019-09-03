Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Gives Customers 5x More!

Lonestar Cell MTN launches MTN X5 to dazzle and delight its customers. Beginning today, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 customers on the MTN network can enjoy up to five times the value on bundles they buy!

According to a press release, for customers to enjoy this amazing offer, all they need to do is recharge, dial *555# and select the bundle they want. No matter the amount purchased, the customer will get five times the value of what they pay. The bigger the bundle, the longer the bonus remains valid for!

With five times more value on each purchase, customers can call all networks in Liberia or browse the internet and enjoy all the latest fun on social media and send text messages.

Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, Chief Marketing Officer at Lonestar Cell MTN, said, "We are excited about the MTN X5 offer and the amazing value and flexibility it gives to our customers. In these times, having an offer that multiplies your money and gives you ways to call anyone on any network or use the internet as you please, is the least we can do for our customers who we consider our family. We are #Here4U and promise to continue to deliver products that make a positive impact in the lives of everyone in Liberia."

"To enjoy this offer, recharge and dial *555# to select the bundle you want. Lonestar Cell MTN is committed to making the lives of its customers easier and brighter", the release says.

At the same time, Lonestar Cell MTN is rolling out the Y'ello carpet for its new customers and giving them more reasons to smile. From today, new customers who want to join the MTN network can buy a new SIM for as low as 100 LRD! The new SIM comes with $0.50 cashback credit in their MoMo wallet, which can be used to buy airtime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Besides, customers get 400 percent airtime bonus every time they recharge, using MoMo! The bonus is valid for 48 hours after each recharge and can be used to call Lonestar numbers, browse the internet, stream movies and enjoy all the latest fun on social media. New customers just need to make sure that they recharge through Mobile Money by dialling *156*3#.

Raphael Tawiah, Head of Sales and Distribution at Lonestar Cell MTN, said, "We are committed to providing quality and affordable telecommunications services for everyone. Over the past year, we have made big investments and significantly improved our network. Now, we are inviting all Liberians to join the Lonestar Cell MTN family and enjoy this amazing welcome offer."

Customers also enjoy 300 percent airtime bonus when they recharge using vouchers.