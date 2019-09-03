Somalia: Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire Arrives in Dhusamareb to Open Upcoming Reconciliation Conference

A delegation led by Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on Monday evening was warmly received in Dhusamareb by Federal Ministers of Security and Internal Affairs, members of the Parliament's two Houses, Galmudug Chief Minister, military officials and members of the civil society.

The motive of his trip is said to officially open the upcoming much-awaited Galmudug Reconciliation Conference which is scheduled to kick off on 4 September in the town. The key event is a precursor to the state's parliamentary and presidential elections and the formation of a unified Galmudug State.

Security in Dhusamareb has been tightened with additional AMISOM troops from the Ethiopian contingent deployed in the town. The Prime Minister's visit to Dhusamareb came a day after he had held a meeting with influential opposition politicians at his office in Mogadishu in a bid to avert any political crisis in the region ahead of the Reconciliation Conference.