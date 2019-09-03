Libya Warlords Face Prosecution At ICC

Tripoli — UNITED Nations' Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has hinted at seeking the prosecution, at the International Criminal Court (ICC), of perpetrators of the unrest that culminated in another airstrike in Tripoli's only functional airport on Sunday.

It was the seventh attack in four weeks against the Mitiga Airport in the capital city.

UNSMIL confirmed that four projectiles struck the civilian parts of the airport.

Three projectiles landed in the parking lot and one hit the runway resulting in damage to an airplane that had carried dozens of pilgrims returning from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, are blamed for the strike that left at least two crew members injured while they rushed out of the targeted plane.

The UN mission in the North African country stated it was documenting the incident for onward transmission to the ICC and the Security Council.

"Those behind the attacks should be held accountable," said a UNSMIL spokesperson.

UNSMIL reiterated that according to provisions of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, indiscriminate attacks that resulted in death or injury to civilians may constitute war crimes.

Mitiga has been under siege since the end of July.

The attacks are part of the battle for Tripoli, which resumed in April.

Hundreds of people have been killed while thousands others injured.