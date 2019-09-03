Algeria/Nigeria: Super Falcons Stars, Oshoala, Ordega Return for Clash With Algeria

3 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Reigning African champions, the Super Falcons have their eyes on another convincing victory over their counterparts from Algeria in the Tokyo 2010 Olympics qualifiers today at the Agege Township stadium in Lagos.

The Super Falcons are brimming with confidence following the return of some of their top stars like FC Barcelona of Spain's Asisat Oshoala, defenders Ngozi Ebere and Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Ngozi Okobi and forwards Rasheedat Ajibade and Francisca Ordega.

Victory over the North Africans will land the Super Falcons a second Round clash with either Cote d'Ivoire or Mali.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday in Blida, Algeria, the nine -time African champions thumped their hosts 2-0 in the first leg.

They are therefore confident of another victory to end the dreams of the Algerians.

Mali, who host Tuesday's return leg in Bamako, lost 0-3 to the Ivorians in Abidjan last week and have a mountain to surmount against the visitors, whose game has been steadily improving over the years.

An own goal by an Algerian defender and a second half strike by midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo gave the Falcons the robust lead ahead of Tuesday's home leg.

World football -ruling body, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d'Ivoire to be the referee.

Her compatriots Lou Ta (assistant referee 1), Denise Akoua (assistant referee 2) and Fatoumata Kra (fourth official) will join her on the assignment.

Ghanaian Emmanuella Aglago will serve as referee assessor and Cameroonian Souadatou Kalkaba will be match commissioner.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Algeria
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.