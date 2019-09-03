Nigeria: NCC Laments High Rate of E-Waste Generation

Lagos — The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta lamented the high rate of e-waste generation, saying, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) or E-waste, is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world, estimated to equal one percent of total solid waste generated throughout the developed world.

He made this statement while delivering a paper titled 'Management of E-waste for environmental sustainability in the Nigerian Telecommunication Sector' at the 6th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders' Conference themed 'Conversions to promote environmental sustainability in Nigeria'.

Danbatta who was represented by the Director, Legal and Regulatory Services in the Commission, Mrs. Yetunde Akinloye explained that the waste comprises mostly discarded computers, cell phones, printers, televisions, microwaves, smoke alarms, and other electronic equipment and parts; adding that it is a global challenge in view of its direct negative consequences to the environment.

He further pointed out that electronic devices are made up of toxic heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium and beryllium, polluting PVC plastic, and hazardous chemicals, such as brominated flame retardants, which can harm human health and the environment.