Liberia: House Summons Works Minister Over Damaged Roads, Bridges

Public Works Minister Mobutu Viah Nyenpan will be quizzed by lawmakers on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 on the increase of bad roads across Montserrado County.

Public Works Minister Mobutu Viah Nyenpan is expected to appear on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. before the full Plenary of the House of Representatives, having being summoned following reports of bad roads and damaged bridges in rural Montserrado County, specifically in Electoral District #1.

About 15,000 residents have been enduring the associated hardship due primarily to the bad roads, as well as damaged bridges for which they have appealed to the government for assistance to augment efforts the District Representative have over the years exerted to revamp the road networks.

Montserrado County District #1 Representatives Lawrence Morris.

The lawmakers invited Minister Nyenpan and his principal deputies to appear before that august body on Monday, September 2, 2019, which marked the 1st day sitting of the 3rd Special Day.

The decision by members of the House follows a communication from Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Lawrence Morris, over the refusal of Nyenpan after making assessments of the current condition of damaged brides in (Crozierville, Havephaet, Boiny, Bensonville/Nyehn and Koon towns) including the two bridges, Duala-Louisiana-White Plains via Harrisburg-Fendell-Monrovia.

Additionally, Rep. Morris reported to plenary about the Bensonville, the capital city of Montserrado, being 'neglected.'

"In view of the above, I hereby request through your Honorable office to cite Minister Nyenpan and his deputies to appear before plenary on Tuesday, September 2, 2019 to provide explanations for the delay in rehabilitating the damaged bridge in Crozierville and its catchment communities."

Ministry Nyenpan is also expected to clarify reports of alleged misappropriated US$27 million out of the US$48.0 million the government provided in the fiscal year 2018/2019, as insinuated by some segments of the media.

The US$27 million was allegedly the additional appropriation for infrastructural development, which should have formed the bedrock for sustainable economic growth and development.

A make-shift bridge erected over a cut road by residents of Crozierville, White Plains and Harrisburg, rural Montserrado County (Photo: Simeon Wiakanty)

The money was also intended to pave several community roads and the construction of bridges across the country.

It can be recalled that during the Joint Budget Committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate at the ongoing hearing on the draft national budget for FY 2019/2020, the Ministry of Public Works failed to account for US$27 million allotted for road construction and rehabilitation.

Thomas Fallah, Montserrado County Electoral District #5 Representative and chair of the Joint Committee, who appeared before members of the Committee on Monday, August 25, said it is "disappointing and embarrassing" for the Public Works Ministry, which heads the main pillar of the Pro-poor Agenda not to detail its expenditures.