Liberia: Nimba District #4 Defeat District #2 in League Final

Sports Steering Committee Chair in speech, center, which spokesperson, Kromah, left looks on

A month-long districts football league organized by Nimba Sport Steering Committee was climaxed on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with District #4 capturing the prestigious trophy having defeated District #2 in the grand final, 2 - 1.

Musa F. Kromah, the Sport Steering Committee spokesperson, the league is part of exercise to strengthen peace and reconciliation among the locals, specifically the young ones.

The tournament brought together teams from the nine electoral districts including female kickball and football.

According to Mr. Kromah, the winners for both the kickball and football walked away with a trophy, L$30,000 cash, and a gold medal for each of the players, while the second winners in both sports walked away L$20,000 cash, and a silver medal for each of the players.

One of District #4 skippers (white jersey) in action.

The Ways and Means Committee chairman, Samuel S. Hardt, said the remaining proceeds from the games' intake will be used to renovate the stadium, and also build new stadium wings.

"Some of the proceeds will also go to the preparation of the county team for this year's National County meet," he said.

"And for that tournament, we have already shortlisted about 80 persons, and the portion of the gate intake will be used for vetting of players until we can select the best 22," he added.

There were also awards given to team and players for their individual and collective level of play and behavior during the tournament.They included the 'Most Discipline' team awards, which went to to District #5 (Buuyao), best player award to a player from District #4, while the "best goalkeeper award" was won by District #2 goalkeeper.

In last year tournament, District #9 defeated by District #4 of in a post match spot kick 4 -5.