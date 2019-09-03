Liberia: U.S.$150 Million Earmarked for Forest Sector

About US$150 million has been earmarked by the Norwegian Government as funds to Liberia to REDD+ for the implementation of the Liberian Forest Sector.

According to REDD+ convener Dominic T. Johns in 2014, the prospects for REDD+ and sustainable forest management in the country were greatly improved by the signing of an agreement between Liberia and Norway to cooperate on REDD+ and develop Liberia's agricultural sector, where Norway has contributed US$150 million to fund Liberia's REDD+ effort.

"The first phase of the funding is to prepare and demonstrate the REDD+ intervention, while the final phase, which will begin from 2020 onward is to pay for verified emission reductions.

"The payments will reward actions that resulted in a reduction of emissions from deforestation and/or forest degradation and support Liberia's green economic growth," according to the project's background.

It was also revealed that Liberia has already benefited from over US$46 million of the committed investment for REDD+ preparation and implementation.

Over the weekend, REDD+ Technical Working Group and REDD+ and Implementation Unit, in collaboration with partners, including Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the FFI and Liberia Land Authority (LLA), held a two-day high level policy roundtable discussion in Ganta City, Nimba County commercial hub.

The workshop, under the theme, "Toward a National Vision and Support for REDD+ in Liberia," brought together some high profile dignitaries from the forestry sector, including FDA Board Chair Harrison Karnwea, FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doryen, and EPA Executive Director, Nathaniel Blama.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National REDD+ Coordinator Saah David, in his introductory statement, highlighted some of the entity's achievements in the protection of the country's biodiversity.

The National REDD+Technical Working Group was established as a platform for government, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to engage in the preparation of a project known as "Readings Program Idea Note (R-PIN), which was submitted to the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in May 2008.

This was followed by the draft Readiness Preparation Proposal (R-PP) and was finalized in April 2012," he said.

"Since then, the FDA and the EPA have led the work to complete the REDD+ readiness phase of the FCPF process," Mr. David said.

Panelists then discussed the benefit, opportunities and potential effects of REDD+ on the local community, and economy-based on lesson learned from other countries.

The workshop ended on Friday, August 30, 2019 where another panelists discussed on what role can high level policy makers play, and how can they be instrumental in the implementation of REDD+ strategic in the country.