Liberia: U.S.$150 Million Earmarked for Forest Sector

3 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

About US$150 million has been earmarked by the Norwegian Government as funds to Liberia to REDD+ for the implementation of the Liberian Forest Sector.

According to REDD+ convener Dominic T. Johns in 2014, the prospects for REDD+ and sustainable forest management in the country were greatly improved by the signing of an agreement between Liberia and Norway to cooperate on REDD+ and develop Liberia's agricultural sector, where Norway has contributed US$150 million to fund Liberia's REDD+ effort.

"The first phase of the funding is to prepare and demonstrate the REDD+ intervention, while the final phase, which will begin from 2020 onward is to pay for verified emission reductions.

"The payments will reward actions that resulted in a reduction of emissions from deforestation and/or forest degradation and support Liberia's green economic growth," according to the project's background.

It was also revealed that Liberia has already benefited from over US$46 million of the committed investment for REDD+ preparation and implementation.

Over the weekend, REDD+ Technical Working Group and REDD+ and Implementation Unit, in collaboration with partners, including Forestry Development Authority (FDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the FFI and Liberia Land Authority (LLA), held a two-day high level policy roundtable discussion in Ganta City, Nimba County commercial hub.

The workshop, under the theme, "Toward a National Vision and Support for REDD+ in Liberia," brought together some high profile dignitaries from the forestry sector, including FDA Board Chair Harrison Karnwea, FDA Managing Director C. Mike Doryen, and EPA Executive Director, Nathaniel Blama.

National REDD+ Coordinator Saah David, in his introductory statement, highlighted some of the entity's achievements in the protection of the country's biodiversity.

The National REDD+Technical Working Group was established as a platform for government, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to engage in the preparation of a project known as "Readings Program Idea Note (R-PIN), which was submitted to the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) in May 2008.

This was followed by the draft Readiness Preparation Proposal (R-PP) and was finalized in April 2012," he said.

"Since then, the FDA and the EPA have led the work to complete the REDD+ readiness phase of the FCPF process," Mr. David said.

Panelists then discussed the benefit, opportunities and potential effects of REDD+ on the local community, and economy-based on lesson learned from other countries.

The workshop ended on Friday, August 30, 2019 where another panelists discussed on what role can high level policy makers play, and how can they be instrumental in the implementation of REDD+ strategic in the country.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.