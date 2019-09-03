Liberia, Japan Commit to Strengthening Cooperation, International Relations

The governments of Liberia (GoL) and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation and international relations as well as committing to infrastructural developments, the Executive Mansion said in a release.

According to the release, leaders of the two countries made the commitment during a bilateral meeting held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Aegean Inter Continental Yokohama Grand in the City of Yokohama, Japan.

President Weah described Japan as a "true partner to African development, with Liberia being no exception."

"Liberia is a testimony of the many development initiatives being undertaken by the Government and people of Japan," Weah said.

He named grant for the reconstruction and expansion of the Somalia Drive Road in Monrovia; now referred to as the "Japan Freeway"; food aid to Liberia, grant for the procurement and installation of a 10-megawatt generator to support the expansion of electricity in Monrovia and its environs, as well as grant for the construction of the Liberia-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor.

The President also mentioned training opportunities granted to more than 200 Liberians to pursue specialized studies at various Japanese colleges and universities, deployment of more than 170 young Japanese volunteers to Liberia under the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer Program, provision of technical assistance in the areas of Science, Mathematics, Agriculture, Auto Maintenance and Maternal Health Care.

Flanked by his sector ministers and heads of entities implementing Japanese funded programs, President Weah thanked the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and expressed Liberia's gratitude for the support to Liberia.

Weah availed his flagship program for Liberia's development and stability, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

"My government, through the PAPD hopes to build more capable and trusted state institutions that will lead to a stable, resilient, and inclusive nation embracing its heritage and its unique African identity," he said.

This, President Weah believes, will also provide greater income security to additional one million Liberians, and reduce absolute poverty by 23 percent across five out of six regions-through sustained and inclusive economic growth, which is driven by scaled-up investments in agriculture in infrastructure in human resource development, and in social protection.

President Weah then extended an invitation to the Japanese Premier to visit Liberia to see the works of his government in the country.

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, thanked President Weah for honoring his invitation by attending the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7). He accepted Weah's request to visit Liberia.

Prime Minister Abe pledged and committed Japan's support to both human and infrastructure development of Liberia. He made specific commitments to Liberia's fisheries, health and education sectors.