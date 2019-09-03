Nigeria: Digify Africa Partners Facebook On Talent Development

Digify Africa, in partnership with Facebook, has disclosed that it is developing Africa's next generation of digital talent through its annual training of select university graduates in digital marketing.

The programme, which took place in Lagos, also commenced in Abuja on 19th August, 2019.

According to a statement, called DigifyPRO, the training is an eight-week intensive Digital Marketing training programme facilitated by Digify Africa and supported by Facebook.

The programme was expected to equip 20 smart Nigerian graduates between the ages of 20 to 30 years, who are not currently in full-time employment with key skills to enter the digital workplace.

"Our end goal is to inject the Nigerian advertising industry with well trained DigifyPRO graduates who bring with them a new burst of energy and critical cutting-edge skills," the Programme Director at Digify Nigeria, Florence Atunwa Olumodimu said.

"Most importantly, in the 8-weeks they are given job readiness skills to ensure that they are able to thrive in the workplace and offer value to their employers" she added.

After the eight-week programme, each of the 20 graduates would be put in a Nigerian agency or corporate organisation for a 12-week work placement experience where they can hone their newly acquired digital and work skills.

"The programme is designed to give trainees practical hands-on experience and cover topics such as: vocational and workplace skills; agency processes; digital marketing; analytics and measurement; social media; content and e-mail marketing; UX/UI; paid advertising; SEO, etc.

"The training programme consists of weekly live briefs from Agencies; Workshops; Key Industry Guest Speaker Sessions and Work Placements. With the wide range of skills, knowledge and hands on experience gained through the programme, our graduates become great assets to any company they join."

"Facebook believes in supporting Africa's youth through programmes like DigifyPro that develop and provide young people with the tools they need to build our economy.

"We are proud of the graduates from the past three Cohorts and admire the determination and drive they have shown throughout this programme and we are excited to see a new set of 20 participants kick start their journey into digital careers," Head of Public Policy, West and Central Africa, Adaora Ikenze said.