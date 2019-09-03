Nigeria: FAO Trains 280, Distributes 3,976 Agro-Inputs to Farmers

3 September 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Kaduna State government, through the United Nations Joint Project Food Africa Project has enhanced capacity of 280 vegetable farmers as well as distributed 3,976 various farming implements and agro inputs to enhance

productivity and livelihood of beneficiaries in the state.

Smallholder farmers mostly suffer the hazard of post-harvest losses, due largely to the lack of capacity to add value to their produce and modern farming equipment to ease the process.

The situation has continued to limit intervention efforts to alleviate rural poverty through improved economic activities targeted at the vast population of farmers in the country.

However, FAO Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Suffyan Koroma, said in order to foster a culture of exploiting the value chain in vegetable production, farmers especially women and youth should have the right capacities to take full advantage of the available opportunities for enhanced incomes.

He explained that the trainings were in line with the cardinal intent of the partnership to promote employment, improve livelihoods, and empower young women and men.

He said: "The overall objective is to create opportunities for decent jobs and secure livelihoods with approaches for alleviating child hunger and undernutrition through better government policies, fair and accountable public institutions and inclusive and sustainable business practices."

Koroma, noted that the country's agriculture sector has great potential for growth and productivity expansion, adding however, that several factors including information gaps, climate change effects, land ownership/tenure system, poor access to credit and of course, value chain gaps, militate against its growth.

He added that the Food Africa Project aims at improving farmers capacities in improving productivity and reducing post-harvest losses.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mary Joseph said the training and implements as well as other inputs received from FAO will go a long way not only to improve her production but also help in reducing postharvest losses which she had been facing in her farming business.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.