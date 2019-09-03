Nigeria: Shehu Malami Congratulates Akintola Williams At 100

Former Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Alhaji Shehu Malami, has congratulated the doyen of accountancy profession in the country, Chief Akintola Williams on the occasion of attaining 100 years.

Malami, who prayed God to continue to bless and preserve the centenarian, said he (Williams) was the first contact with members of his family when he served on the board of directors of prominent companies like Costain (W.A.) Limited, Sir Odumegwu Ojukwu, Barclays Bank with Musa Dagash, P.Z (Peterson Zochonis) and the French Nigerian Technip Company amongst so many others which benefited a lot from the professional services of his indefatigable firm, Akinola Williams & Co.

In a letter he personally addressed to Chief Williams, the former envoy who holds the traditional title of Sarkin Sudan of Wumo, wrote: "I was subsequently to meet the irrepressible Rotimi Williams "Timi the Law" my chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 49 wise men, with T.Y. Danjuma in the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. No need for me to mention how much I, together with a collection of so many Nigerians, enjoyed learning and copying from his universally acknowledged reputation of dedication and competence. May Allah forgive him and all those he left behind. Amen.

"I sometimes brag to friends as I am the only Nigerian that can boast of the privilege and honour of having such celebrities on my Boards of Directors.

"I invited Chief Rotimi Williams and Chief Jerome Udoji, Chairman of the never forgotten salary awards, leading to your own appointment Chairman of the Public Service Review Panel in 1975, to correct anomalies of the Udoji Commission. Both kindly accepted to join me on the Board of French Nigeria Technip Company, Alhaji Shehu Shagari joined me on the Board of Directors of P.Z. We had a rollicking and memorable celebration at the P.Z. International Headquarters in Manchester, England when, after the elections, he was declared President and Commander in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"My dear Akintola kindly convey my fraternal greetings and best wishes to all the members of the family who are deservedly celebrating with you."