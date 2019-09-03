Eritrea Participates At UN Convention to Combat Desertification

Asmara — Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Heruy Asghedom, D. G. of Agricultural Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mr. Alem Tsehaye, Eritrean Ambassador to India, are participating at the 14th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) which was officially opened on 2 September in New Delhi, India.

Established in 1994, UNCCD is the sole legally binding international agreement linking environment and development to sustainable land management. The new UNCCD 2018-2030 strategic frame work is the most comprehensive global commitment to achieve a future that avoids, minimizes and reverses desertification, land degradation and mitigates the effects of drought in affected areas at all levels to achieve a land degradation-neutral world consistent with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the conference Eritrea displayed audio-visual materials, posters as well as paintings' exhibition that express endeavors being made by the people and government of Eritrea to restore degraded land due to various reasons and to improve land productivity.

Moreover, the delegation is scheduled to present a unique side-event presentation today, 3 September to present 35 paintings by Mr. Habteweld Misgina, Eritrean Artist and Environmental activist as well as member of the delegation. The objective of the display of the paintings under the theme "Art for Greening" is to portray the role of artistic works in combating desertification with tree planting and enlightened hearts.