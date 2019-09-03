South Africa: Somalis in Johannesburg Count Loses After Targeted Looting

3 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A Somali national says he lost a lot of money when his shop was looted in Johannesburg Mohamed said his supermarket was attacked around 1pm on Wednesday when a mob came in, saying they were inspecting the shop for expired goods and fake food products.

"They said they are looking for expired foods and fake things like groceries," Rahim said. The Bangladeshi national said the looters not only stole groceries but they took fridges and lights on top of vandalising the store.

"As my brother was closing they kicked in the front door and looted everything. They took everything in the store," he told Sowetan.

The businessman said he had no idea how he will move forward as the business was supporting his family.

'I lost my brother because of looters' - brother of young man killed during Johannesburg Police.

