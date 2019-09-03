South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Referee Currie Cup Final

3 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Marius van der Westhuizen will officiate his first Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein on Saturday in a match which will also mark a big day for the experienced Television Match Official, Shaun Veldsman , who is retiring from the game after an illustrious career spanning over 20 years.

Paul Mente has been appointed as the referee for the SA Rugby U21 Championship final, which will be hosted as a curtain-raiser to the Currie Cup final.

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Egon Seconds in the Currie Cup final, while Ben Crouse and Griffin Colby have been appointed to assist Mente in the SA Rugby U21 Championship final.

The SA Rugby Women's Interprovincial final referees have also been appointed, with Maria Mabote taking charge of the A Section final and Bulela Qwane the B Section final, both of which will be hosted at City Park in Cape Town on Saturday.

Cwengile Jadezweni will be in charge of the Currie Cup promotion / relegation game in Nelspruit on Friday afternoon.

"I would like to congratulate all the match officials who have been appointed to officiate the four finals on Saturday," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"These appointments were based on their consistency and efficiency throughout the season, which is a testament to their performances with the whistle.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Shaun for his fantastic service as a referee and TMO over the last 20 years and to wish him well for his future endeavours.

"During his years as a referee he officiated three Tests, took charge of the 2003 Currie Cup final and held the whistle in two U19 World Championships, among other international tournaments.

"After hanging up his whistle as a referee, Shaun continued to give back to the game as a TMO, where he made his mark in the 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cups - handling the TMO duties in the 2015 World Cup final - the 2016 Six Nations and the 2018 Currie Cup final, among other international tournaments.

"It is fitting that he retires from the game in SA's premier domestic competition, where he served in both those roles.:

Referee appointments:

Currie Cup promotion / relegation match:

Pumas v Griffons

Venue : Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Date: Friday, 6 September

Kick-off : 17:00

Referee : Cwengile Jadezweni

Assistant referees : Stephan Geldenhuys and Jaco Pretorius

TMO : Johan Greeff

TV : SS1

Currie Cup final: Free State v Golden Lions

Venue : Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Kick-off : 17:00

Referee : Marius van der Westhuizen

Assistant referees : AJ Jacobs and Egon Seconds

TMO : Shaun Veldsman

TV : SS1

SA Rugby U21 final: Blue Bulls v Western Province

Venue : Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Kick-off : 13:45

Referee : Paul Mente

Assistant referees : Ben Crouse and Griffin Colby

TMO : Shaun Veldsman

TV : SS1

Women's Interprovincial finals (City Park Stadium, Cape Town):

A Section Final: Western Province v Border

Referee : Maria Mabote

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Kick-off : 15:00

B Section Final: Golden Lions v SWD

Referee : Bulela Qwane

Date: Saturday, 7 September

Kick-off : 13:00

- SA Rugby

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

