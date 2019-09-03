South Africa: Fired Cabinet Ministers to Be Resurrected As Ambassadors, Say Diplomats

3 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Career diplomats fear that dumping discarded Cabinet ministers in ambassadorial positions will be bad for SA's image and for President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment drive.

Professional diplomats in South Africa's foreign service have expressed concern that President Cyril Ramaphosa is about to "dump" at least six members of his last Cabinet into the service as ambassadors.

Controversial former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, former home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele and former human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo are among those whose appointments are in Ramaphosa's office awaiting his signature, according to inside sources.

They say Cwele is lined up to be ambassador to China and Mfeketo to the US. They did not know where Dlamini, president of the ANC Women's League, was destined or the names of other ex-ministers reputedly heading for foreign capitals.

"The president's strategy of trying to sell this country to the world will be badly undermined if the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is to be used as a dumping ground for failed politicians," one source said.

In fact, that is already the case, as former president Jacob Zuma frequently used the department for just that purpose. Insiders noted that largely as a result of Zuma's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

