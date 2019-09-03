Sudan: Militia Chief Hemeti Warns of 'Sleeping Cells'

Khartoum — Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Member of Sudan's Sovereign Council and commander of the feared and notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) main government militia, has warned of the existence of 'sleeping cells' seeking to thwart the new interim government in the country, stressing that "Sudan has passed an important stage in its history".

Addressing the RSF in Khartoum on Monday, he said: "The country has gone through conditions that could have drifted it at any moment, but the wisdom of the people and the forces has pulled us out of the bottleneck. There is no success without making enemies."

Hemeti was referring to the existence of agents provocateurs and fifth-columnists loyal to the deposed Al Bashir regime, who have been accused of fomenting violence and provoking friction between the armed forces and the public.

He pointed out that "there are those who are betting on the failure of the government and do not care about the country or the public interest or the people. We must be vigilant of them."

He stressed that "stability in Sudan does not satisfy some of the parties, so we must work to preserve the country, praising the role of regular forces in maintaining stability".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.