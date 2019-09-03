Sudan: Foreign Minister of Germany Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The German Foreign Minister, ‏ Heiko Maas, accompanied by a high-level delegation arrived in Khartoum in the early hours of Tuesday, and were received at Khartoum Airport by the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab, a number of senior officials and members of the German Embassy in Khartoum.

In a press statement, the General Director of the American and European Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Al-Toam, said that Sudan welcomes the visit of the German Foreign Minister which is considered the first to paid to Sudan by a European and German official since the year 2011.

He pointed out this visit is meaningful within the framework of Germany's efforts in the issues of economy and peace in the Sudan, indicating that Germany is a member of the Security Council and the United Nations and an active member of the Group of Friends of Sudan, which was formed after the change that took place in the country and formation of the civilian government.

Meanwhile, the German Ambassador to Khartoum has affirmed firmness of the relations between his country and Sudan, describing the visit of the German Foreign Minister to Khartoum as a very important one.

He explained that the German Foreign Minister will hold talks with the Sudanese officials on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations and pressing ahead to wider horizons.

He asserted his country's support to the civilian government in Sudan toward realizing the aspired goals and meeting the Sudanese people aspirations.